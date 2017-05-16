PacketFabric and Unitas Global target edge-to-everywhere

PacketFabric announced a strategic alliance agreement with Unitas Global aimed at creating an industry-leading edge to everywhere global software defined network solution. The companies plan to expand and overlay PoPs to the other's locations and gain expanded market reach. Network interconnections at 100+ shared POPs globally will drive further platform integration, simplifying on-demand connectivity to cloud infrastructures and optimizing data movement.

Both PacketFabric and Unitas Global are portfolio companies of Digital Alpha Advisors.

Under the alliance, Unitas Global will point demand from enterprises at PacketFabric's middle mile and cloud connectivity services via its automated design and pricing platform, Unitas Nexus. In addition, PacketFabric will expand customer connectivity options through its on-demand portal with Unitas Reach™ connectivity services including last-mile access to 50M+ enterprise locations and High Performance Internet service.

The PacketFabric NaaS platform, including a 50T+ backbone network providing Layer 2 and Layer 3 services, supporting data center, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud connectivity at multi-100Gbps speeds with full path and hardware redundancy across hundreds of data centers, backed by a five-nines carrier-class SLA.

Unitas Reach, an intelligent, software-defined network fabric with strategic interconnections to hundreds of other networks and fiber access providers extends the network access to the edge, including over 900 carrier-neutral data centers and 50 million enterprise locations in more than 160 countries.

"PacketFabric and Unitas Global together are a slam-dunk for software-defined WAN connectivity," said Dave Ward, PacketFabric CEO. "Integrating our respective network footprints, platforms, and solution offerings creates tremendous opportunities for multi-national Enterprises who are looking to build their digital businesses around a hybrid and multi-cloud core."

"Enabling customers to simplify and consume complex connectivity solutions is our mission." comments Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global. "The expanded interconnection of our networks and platform technologies with PacketFabric further extends the edge of software defined services out to the enterprise, creating an unmatched edge to everywhere offering to support customers globally."

