Orange France picks Ericsson for 5G converged charging

Orange France signed a five-year agreement with Ericsson for providing the monetization platform used by Orange France’s 5G subscribers.

The cloud-native Ericsson Charging solution will serve nearly 28 million of Orange France’s customers, roamers-in and private mobile radio users and 20 million IoT devices based on a container-based deployment using Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS). Ericsson Charging will be integrated with legacy business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) billing platforms.

Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, CTO Orange France, says: “Ericsson Charging solution will provide us with advanced technology and the ability to accelerate our time to market for new products and services, delivering optimized operational costs, and improving our overall customer experience with real-time information.”

Franck Bouétard, head of Ericsson France, says: “Orange France wants to drive its evolution to a full converged charging system for their 5G network. The Ericsson Charging solution enables them to realize, create, and capitalize on new digital opportunities”.