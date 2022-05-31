Orange Business Services debuts Service Manage-Watch

Orange Business Services introduced Service Manage-Watch, a global supervision solution for network services and applications for both Orange-provided and third-party services. Service Manage-Watch covers the entire enterprise’s IT ecosystem and is designed to ensure that connectivity and security at the edge, applications, equipment, and user experience are all performing at optimal levels.

Service Manage-Watch delivers end-to-end real-time visibility via a single dashboard. In addition, the service is bolstered by a team of dedicated experts at Orange Business Services to fine-tune the correlation rules and work closely with service desk agents for advanced troubleshooting adapted to the specific customer requirements. This continuously improves global IT performance supervision. Metrics from monitoring tools are harvested into the Orange Data Lake and correlated for analysis using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate proactive and predictive alerts.

"Service Manage-Watch adds genuine predictive AI power to Orange’s performance monitoring portfolio. Orange’s proven consultative capabilities will help businesses ensure that they are getting the best out of Service Manage-Watch’s capabilities. This launch strengthens Orange’s position as an independent cloud access aggregator and gives it differentiation versus hyperscalers," said Gary Barton, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Technology and Services, GlobalData.

“As both a telco-native company and an integrator, we provide the interface and manage the services, so we understand just how important performance can be to take a business from merely functioning to being outstanding when it comes to supporting business initiatives. Service Manage-Watch is a game-changer for enterprises focused on optimal performance, guaranteeing the availability of applications and networks, while enhancing decision making to increase productivity and user satisfaction. It is a key asset for our Multisourcing Service Integration (MSI) approach,” explained Daniel Bigagli, vice president, Enterprise Services at Orange Business Services.

https://www.orange-business.com/en/press/orange-business-services-unveils-service-manage-watch-supervise-performance-enterprise-it