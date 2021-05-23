Optus tests 3CC Carrier Aggregation 5G with Nokia and Samsung

Nokia, Optus and Samsung Electronics Australia achieved a data session using 3 Components (3CC) Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology over a 5G Standalone (SA) network in Australia, the first time this has been done using a commercial smartphone.

Nokia supplied its latest commercial AirScale Baseband and radio portfolio powered by its Reefshark chipset over Optus’ commercial network. The trial combined the FDD band (2100MHz) with the TDD band (2300 MHz + 3500 MHz) using CA technology.

5G Carrier Aggregation allows compatible 5G smartphones to receive multiple 5G frequency bands in parallel, enabling higher data rates, increased coverage and superior network capacity while maximising the spectral efficiency of 5G networks.

Dr Robert Joyce, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia Oceania, said: “Nokia is delighted to bring our market-leading 5G technology to Australia to deliver yet another 5G world first with Optus. This market-leading 5G network enhancement provided by Nokia will allow Optus to continue to deliver superior network performance to its customers.”

Lambo Kanagaratnam, Vice President of Networks at Optus, said: “We’re always looking at ways that we can further optimize our network performance to benefit our customers. Once available commercially, this 3 NR Carrier operation will enable customers to achieve a higher 5G download speed at more places improving their overall 5G experience. Our Samsung Galaxy S22 customers will1 soon be the first to benefit from this technology enhancement with other handsets to follow shortly after.”