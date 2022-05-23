OneWeb signs Gogo Business Aviation

OneWeb confirmed a long-term distribution partnership agreement with Gogo Business Aviation, whereby the inflight connectivity solutions provider will market and sell OneWeb’s high-speed, low latency inflight broadband services to business aviation users globally.

The agreement, OneWeb’s first announced distribution partner for the business aviation market, was signed at EBACE between Ben Griffin Vice President Mobility at OneWeb and, Jim MacDougall Vice President, Product Management for Gogo.

Gogo Business Aviation has more than 4,500 narrowband satcom systems installed and flying worldwide, and is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer.

MacDougall commented: “For more than 30 years, Gogo Business Aviation has been a driving force behind the technological innovations that have connected the skies. “This agreement with OneWeb enables Gogo to continue to disrupt and innovate to bring our customers superior connectivity solutions while expanding our service to a global audience.”

https://oneweb.net/resources/oneweb-partners-gogo-business-aviation-revolutionise-flight-connectivity-business-jet