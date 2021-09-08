OneWeb reaches deal with Telefónica

OneWeb and Telefónica Global Solutions (TGS), the subsidiary of global telecommunications company Telefónica that manages the international Wholesale, Global Roaming, Multinationals and USA businesses, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve connectivity services across Europe and Latin America.

OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite service will complement Telefónica’s existing offering in Europe and Latin America, enabling Telefónica to reach remote regions that they have not previously been able to serve. TGS will offer its expertise to promote and supply OneWeb’s low latency cellular backhaul services that can be deployed to help improve existing backhaul and support network upgrades to 4G/5G, while also providing backhaul backup for critical sites and infill capacity for special events. Where backhaul does not currently exist, OneWeb’s service will help expand Telefónica’s mobile coverage and extend enterprise connectivity.

OneWeb’s Chief Executive Officer, Neil Masterson, said “This arrangement is fantastic news for communities across Europe and Latin America, who will benefit from better and enhanced network coverage. OneWeb believes that our unique network has a crucial role to play in providing connectivity for the hardest-to-reach areas globally, so we look forward to working with Telefónica to deliver enhanced internet performance and availability to customers.”











