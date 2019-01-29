OMERS acquires TPG Telecom's 1,230 towers in Australia

OMERS Infrastructure agreed to acquire over 1,230 mobile towers and rooftop sites from TPG Telecom Limited for an enterprise value of A$950 million.

Once the deal is complete, OMERS Infrastructure will become the largest independent tower company in Australia.

Under the terms of the acquisition, TPG has entered into a 20-year contract to use the Tower Assets, with options to extend. TPG has also committed to building additional towers to further expand the network over the coming years. The transaction will be OMERS Infrastructure’s first 100% owned investment in Australia and its first investment in the digital infrastructure sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Christopher Curtain, Senior Managing Director, Asia-Pacific for OMERS Infrastructure, said: “Australia and Asia-Pacific more broadly are priority markets for OMERS Infrastructure, where we continue to see significant investment opportunities. We are excited to have the investment in TPG’s Tower Assets join our portfolio of high-quality Australian infrastructure investments, alongside Port of Melbourne, Transgrid and renewable energy developer FRV Australia. In the transaction, we see an excellent opportunity to realize our digital infrastructure thesis in the region. We look forward to working with the TPG team to first transition the business and then support its growth as it provides critical telecommunications infrastructure services to its customers.”

Following the closing of the transaction, the company will become the third global investment for OMERS Infrastructure in digital infrastructure. OMERS has completed investments in two other digital infrastructure transactions in Europe over the last three years – Deutsche Glasfaser in Germany in 2020, and XP Fibre in France in 2019.

