Nutanix reports sales of $403.7M, up 17%, and supply chain delays

Nutanix reported revenue of $403.7 million for its third quarter ended April 30, 2022, up 17% from the $344.5 million reported for the same period a year earlier.

The company cited 28% a YoY ACV billings growth to $204.7 million, but trimmed its outlook due to supply chain delays.

“Our third quarter reflected continued solid execution, demonstrating strong year-over-year top and bottom line improvement,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “Late in the third quarter, we saw an unexpected impact from challenges that limited our upside in the quarter and affected our outlook for the fourth quarter. Increased supply chain delays with our hardware partners account for the significant majority of the impact to our outlook, and higher-than-expected sales rep attrition in the third quarter was also a factor. We don’t believe these challenges reflect any change in demand for our hybrid multicloud platform, and we remain focused on mitigating the impact of these issues and continuing to execute on the opportunity in front of us.”

https://www.nutanix.com/press-releases/2022/nutanix-reports-third-quarter-2022