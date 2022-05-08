NTT realigns its global businesses

NTT Corporation announced a realignment of its global businesses to better focus its human resources and market potential.

Under the plan, NTT, Inc., a global holding company of the NTT group, and NTT Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT, Inc. will be combined with the global IT services and communications business, subsidiaries of NTT DATA Corporation/

NTT, Inc. was set-up in 2018 as an intermediary holding company that coordinates global businesses. In 2019, the global businesses operated respectively by NTT Communications group, Dimension Data group (as of 2019) and NTT Security group (as of 2019) were joined to become was NTT Ltd.

By leveraging the combination of NTT DATA's capabilities such as consulting and application development and NTT Ltd.'s strength in high-value-added services such as data center, global networks, and managed infrastructure services, the NTT group will be able to provide clients with new value as a whole. Also, in the long term, the the NTTgroup will expand its innovative services utilizing NTT's IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) technology in global markets.

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2022/05/09/220509a.html