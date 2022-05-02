NTT Ltd. debuts IoT Services for Sustainability

NTT Ltd. introduced a suite of IoT Services for Sustainability:

OCR Meter Reading: An optical-based meter reader to provide near real-time data from any type of meter including water, electricity, and gas. The meter can also be used to read any type of gauge including pressure and temperature.



Predictive Maintenance: This solution collects data from sensors to create models that predict when events of interest might occur, including potential downtime, accidents or when something might need to be replaced.

Environmental Monitoring: This technology uses sensors to identify the presence of pollutants in the air and water as well as tracking temperature and humidity.

NTT’s IoT Services for Sustainability stack incorporates a secure IT/OT integration and end-to-end support.

“IoT technologies are an essential tool in the global fight against climate change,” said Jeff Merritt, Head of Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum. “We know what actions are needed to build a more sustainable future and have a robust suite of technologies available to help deliver this impact. As the world looks to accelerate the implementation of these solutions, organizations like NTT will have a critical role to play in helping companies and governments capitalize on this opportunity.”

https://services.global.ntt/en-us/services-and-products/networks/mobile-and-wireless-networks/iot-connectivity