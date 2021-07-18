Tuesday, May 24, 2022

NTIA selects 5G Challenge vendors

Tuesday, May 24, 2022    

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS), in Boulder, Colo., in collaboration with the Department of Defense (DoD), announced 5G Challenge contestants selected from final white paper entries. This prize competition aims to accelerate the adoption of open interfaces, interoperable components, and multi-vendor solutions toward the development of an open 5G ecosystem.

Contestants selected from final white paper entries are:

Distributed Unit (DU)

  • Radisys Corp.
  • Signal System Management

Centralized Unit (CU)

  • Capgemini Engineering
  • Mavenir Systems, Inc.
  • Signal System Management

Radio Unit (RU)

  • Fujitsu Network Communications
  • Mavenir Systems, Inc.

In this 2022 first-year 5G Challenge Preliminary Event, ITS will award part of the total $3 million prize purse to contestants who submit winning hardware and/or software solutions for one or more of these 5G network subsystems: Distributed Unit (DU); Centralized Unit (CU); Radio Unit (RU). 

https://www.ntia.doc.gov/press-release/2022/ntia-s-institute-telecommunication-sciences-and-department-defense-select-5g-0


NTIA: ORAN will reinforce 5G vendor diversity 

Sunday, July 18, 2021    

Limited competition in the telecommunications infrastructure market can reduce supply chain resilience and security and contribute to higher prices for operators and consumers in the long run, according to a paper released by NTIA on behalf of the executive branch of the U.S. government.The 26-page paper explores the potential benefits of Open RAN in expanding the vendor ecosystem."The Executive Branch fully supports industry’s development of Open...

READ MORE