Nokia to manufacture 5G base stations in Turkey

Nokia signed a partnership agreement with Karel, a Turkish electronics manufacturer, to manufacture 4G and 5G base stations in Turkey.

The companies aim to start production in the coming months.

Turkey is expected to begin 5G service rollouts in 2023.

Ozgur Erzincan, Country Senior Officer Turkey at Nokia: “We are very excited about this announcement. Turkey is an important market for Nokia, where we have strong business and long-standing, trusted relationships with our customers. Together with Karel, we will be able to fulfill all the domestic product demand from our customers for now and in the future.”

Sinan Tunaoğlu, Chairman of the Board, Karel “We are going through a period of significant change, in which technology develops very rapidly and the transition to new generation communication systems is ongoing. As Karel, we are moving forward with the vision and goal of becoming a global player in the field of technology with our R&D, qualified production power, knowledge and experience. Today, we are very excited about this cooperation that we started with Nokia, one of the world's leading technology companies. We believe that this will create a long-term, growing and value-adding alliance.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/04/29/nokia-teams-up-with-karel-to-manufacture-4g-5g-base-stations-in-turkey/

