Nokia targets private 5G for Korean public sector

Nokia is partnering with Contela, a global technology vendor, to provide private 5G network solutions to Korean public sector organizations.

Under the terms of the MoU, both companies will undertake marketing, sales and solutions convergence in private 5G networks. With this agreement, the companies will be able to offer local and customized solutions for Korean government industrial areas such as the smart cities, smart green industrial complex and educational institutes, enabling state-of-the-art digital transformation.

Nokia notes tha it has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. It has also extended its expertise to more than 450 large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors, and has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

Josh Lee, Customer Team Head of Enterprise at Nokia Korea, said: "Access to reliable, local and customized private 5G networks will allow Korean enterprises and government organizations to use 5G technology to enhance operational efficiency and gain new competencies. We are excited to take our partnership with Contela to the next level, bringing world-class private 5G network solutions to the Korean market."