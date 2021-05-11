Nokia milestone: 1.5 millionth Quillion-powered PON port shipments

Nokia has reached the 1.5 million port milestone for its Quillion chipset-based broadband solutions, potentially reaching 50 million subscribers.500K of the ports are 25G PON-ready.

The Quillion chipset now has more than160 operator customers around the world. Designed to offer multi-PON capabilities with GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON all running on the same fiber, Quillion also reduces energy consumption, with 50% less power needed in fiber installations than previous generations which comfortably beats EU Codes of Conduct for Broadband Communication Equipment targets and helps operators to meet their emissions goals.

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks Division at Nokia, said “I am delighted we have reached this milestone. Quillion’s multi-PON design and low power requirements have been instrumental in our ability to accelerate XGS-PON, especially with customers looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and future proof their networks.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/05/24/nokia-announces-shipment-of-15-millionth-quillion-powered-pon-port-for-broadband-fiber-nodes/

