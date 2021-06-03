Nokia introduced a cloud-native IMS Voice Core product architected as a single Cloud Native Network Function (CNF). Dedicated network elements, such as the Session Border Controller (SBC), Call Session Control Function (CSCF), Telephony Application Server (TAS) and Media Resource function (MRF), are encapsulated as microservices into the CNF.

Nokia says its modular and cloud-native architecture greatly simplifies the deployment and operability of the IMS Voice Core while improving energy efficiency by 10%-20% compared to other IMS voice cores. The new software architecture improves common resource utilization and internal messaging performance, requiring less infrastructure for the IMS voice service.

Nokia Cloud Native Communication Suite is optimized for Fixed, 4G, 5G and WiFi deployments.

Fran Heeran, SVP & Head of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “As 5G pivots to advanced services, and 4G fulfills its all-IP vision by shifting fully to Voice over LTE, the Cloud Native Communication Suite is Nokia’s answer to our CSP customer needs to enhance their network agility, optimize their cost structure, and simplify deployment and operation. With Nokia CNCS, our customers get an off-the-shelf IMS Voice Core with a set of standard-based functions that are implemented to act as a single product.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/05/30/nokia-launches-cloud-native-ims-voice-core-product-to-simplify-network-operations-for-communication-service-providers/