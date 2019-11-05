Nokia integrates Microsoft Azure Arc for Industry 4.0

Nokia plans to integrate Microsoft Azure Arc capabilities into the Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) platform for Industry 4.0 use cases. Through the integration, Nokia MXIE and private wireless solution customers have seamless access to the full Azure ecosystem offering on MXIE.

Microsoft Azure Arc offers a simple way to deploy and manage Azure applications on-premise with multi-cloud resources, such as virtual or physical servers and Kubernetes clusters. It simplifies governance and management by delivering a consistent multi-cloud and on-premise management platform.

The Nokia MXIE is a highly-resilient as-a-service OT on-premise edge solution that accelerates the digital transformation of operational technology (OT), and is powered with 4.9/LTE and 5G connectivity provided by the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC).

Nokia said the integration provides enterprises with added access to Azure capabilities while benefiting from private wireless connected assets’ real-time data and on-premise, highly-resilient OT-centric edge processing.

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/05/30/nokia-strengthens-partnership-with-microsoft-to-enhance-performance-at-the-mission-critical-industrial-edge/

