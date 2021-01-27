Nokia demos 600G over 1008km with TIM

TIM successfully carried a 600G wavelength transmission over a 1008km live link over its terrestrial backbone network in Italy.

The trial was performed on a long-haul route connecting TIM’s live network of mixed SMF/LEAF fiber spanning the breadth of Italy, using Nokia’s 1830 PSI-M compact modular disaggregated transport system. TIM and Nokia demonstrated error-free performance at 600Gb/s over a 1008km link from Torino to Rome, consisting of 18 fiber spans and through five ROADMs nodes, and 400Gb/s over a 2140km link from Torino to Catania, Sicily, consisting of 37 fiber spans and 12 ROADMs nodes.

TIM’s existing long-haul network is based on Nokia’s CDC-F ROADM architecture

Operating with 100GHz WDM channels to maximize network capacity, this trial sets a milestone spectral efficiency record of 6.0bits/sec/Hz over TIM’s strategic long-haul routes.

James Watt, Head of Optical Networks Division, Nokia, said: “We are delighted to work with TIM to support continued capacity evolution of its core long-haul network. With the introduction of the PSE-Vs super coherent capabilities, we enable scale made simple across our entire 1830 portfolio. Nokia is enabling spectrally-efficient network capacity over real-world long-haul networks while setting new milestones for capacity-reach performance.”

Alberto Maria Langellotti, Head of IP, Transport & SDN Engineering, TIM Italy, said: “This live network field trial validates our plans to seamlessly scale network capacity everywhere over our existing long-haul network, using the latest generation of high performance coherent optics. With this trial, we demonstrate a record spectral efficiency over our advanced network to ensure the best dissemination of new digital services”.

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/05/05/nokia-demonstrates-600g-transmission-milestone-over-1008km-long-haul-network-using-pse-v-super-coherent-optics/