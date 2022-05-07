NIST requests public comment on 5G security

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) published a draft document concerning 5G cybersecurity capabilities.

The publication describes a standalone 5G network that NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is constructing, largely for the purpose of demonstrating 5G cybersecurity capabilities in different situations. The network, which the NCCoE team is constructing from off-the-shelf commercial technology, is currently being deployed, and the team is seeking comments on the publication in part to ensure the finished network will allow the researchers to develop practical guidance that the wireless security community will find useful.

The publication, titled 5G Cybersecurity Volume B: Approach, Architecture and Security Characteristics (NIST Special Publication 1800-33B), describes the cybersecurity capabilities that their example 5G network will enable. It also provides a risk analysis for the security capabilities that the network will demonstrate. Its authors, who characterize it as a preliminary draft, plan to develop it to include actionable guidance on using standards and recommended practices for multiple use case scenarios.

“The information contained in the document highlights security features that 5G offers,” said Jeff Cichonski, a NIST information technology specialist and one of the publication’s authors. “Understanding what’s available can be critical to help operators and users of 5G understand and manage their cybersecurity risk when it comes to 5G.”

https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2022/04/nist-requests-public-comment-draft-guidance-5g-cybersecurity