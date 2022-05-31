Marvell samples Ethernet switch for next gen automobiles

Marvell is sampling its third generation Brightlane Ethernet Switch for automobiles.

The latest Marvell Brightlane family, which includes 9-port and 16-port versions, is designed for Ethernet-based zonal architectures in next generation car designs.

The new switch features IEEE 802.1AE-2018-compliant Media Access Control security (MACsec) protocols and an embedded Hardware Security Module (eHSM) for software authentication and data encryption. It also integrates 10Base-T1S capabilities, along with 100/1000Base-T1 PHYs, 2.5G/10G SerDes and PCIe Gen3 ports.

In addition, the Brightlane Ethernet Switch supports the latest Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) standards to reduce latency and ensure quality of service (QoS) for essential vehicular connectivity, including the IEEE 802.1CB standard for data redundancy.

“The move to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) is a rapidly emerging megatrend in the automotive industry because software-centric architectures not only will enable over-the-air software updates for existing in-vehicle systems, but they will make possible entirely new aftermarket services and applications to continuously improve safety and driving experiences over time,” said Ian Riches, vice president for the Global Automotive Practice, Strategy Analytics. “As a result, security and safety is foundational to these networks, and Marvell’s new secure managed Ethernet switch integrates all the essential elements to drive the SDV revolution forward.”

“As the newest Brightlane Ethernet switch in our portfolio, this innovative design is targeted at the core need to ensure the security of next-generation in-vehicle networks and the data they carry,” said Mike Yeager, vice president and general manager, Automotive Business Unit, Marvell. “Our end-to-end optimization for software-defined, zonal architectures, advanced security, increased bandwidth and PHY integration is driving design win momentum for Marvell’s Ethernet products among top auto manufacturers and OEM partners.”

https://www.marvell.com/company/newsroom/marvell-introduces-industry-first-automotive-ethernet-switch-with-wockstep-dual-core-reliability-for-safer-vehicles.html