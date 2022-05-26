Marvell posts sales of $1.447 billion

Marvell reported net revenue of $1.447 billion for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023. The result exceeded the midpoint of the company's guidance provided on March 3, 2022. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $(166) million, or $(0.20) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $448 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the first quarter was $194.8 million.

"We had a strong start to fiscal 2023, delivering record first quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, which grew 8 percent sequentially and 74 percent year over year. Revenue exceeded the midpoint of guidance, driven by higher-than-forecasted results from the datacenter end market. Our new product ramps and growth in content have been instrumental in driving strong revenue growth," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "We are guiding for growth to continue in the second quarter, projecting revenue at the midpoint to grow 5 percent sequentially and 41 percent year over year. With 88 percent of our overall revenue derived from data infrastructure, we are confident that our unique secular growth drivers in cloud, 5G, and auto, will continue to help drive sustainable long-term growth."

