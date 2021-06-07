Marvell milestone: 100,000 400G Coherent DSPs shipped

Marvell announced a significant milestones: the cumulative shipment of more than 100,000 400G Coherent Digital Signal Processors (CDSPs).

Marvell's CDSP portfolio includes Canopus, the industry's first 7nm CDSP enabling 400G ZR/ZR+, metro and long haul pluggable optical modules, and the Marvell Deneb, an ultra-low power, multi-mode 400G DSP for OpenZR+ and OpenROADM.

The company also noted having achieved several industry firsts:



Fueled the industry's first 400G ZR/ZR+ QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors for data center interconnect (DCI) applications in cloud networks.

Delivered the industry's first 400ZR module with coherent DSP for hyperscale cloud data networks.

Enabled the industry's first and highest performing 200G and 400G CFP2 deployments in networks worldwide.

Delivered the industry's first and only DSP to enable probabilistic shaping within a CFP2 form factor.

Created the industry's largest open ecosystem of partners offering standards-based small form factor coherent pluggable modules that enable massive scalable bandwidth in metro, access and DCI transport networks.

Enabled the industry's first CDSP to integrate power and thermal management functionality to support operation over the entire industrial temperature range, from -40C to 85C.

"We are proud to see our vision of open pluggability everywhere come to life. This milestone is a testament to Marvell's leadership in delivering on our core values of performance innovation at the lowest power to drive mass deployment of 400G coherent pluggables," said Pranay Aiya, vice president, Product Marketing and Customer Applications Engineering at Marvell. "We are thankful to our team, customers and partners for helping us execute on this mission of industry firsts!"

