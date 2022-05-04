Lumentum posts strong revenue of $395.4 million

Lumentum reported net revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2022 of $395.4 million, with GAAP net income of $26.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. Net revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 was $446.7 million, with GAAP net income of $56.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Net revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2021 was $419.5 million, with GAAP net income of $225.5 million, or $2.85 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 was $88.9 million, or $1.19 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 was $120.2 million, or $1.60 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2021 was $99.7 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.

"Our results were at the high end of our guidance on all metrics in the third quarter due to solid execution on a global basis," said Alan Lowe, President and CEO. "Demand for our products continues to accelerate, and we now expect demand to outpace component supplies by more than $100 million in the fourth quarter. Our fourth quarter revenue is expected to increase from the third quarter, primarily driven by Telecom product shipments."

Mr. Lowe added, "I am highly optimistic about our outlook and believe market inflections beneficial to Lumentum in our addressable markets will drive double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2023 and beyond."











