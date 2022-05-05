Lightpath now connects 2,000 wireless towers

Lightpath, which operates an all-fiber network in the New York and Boston metro regions, now connects 2,000 wireless towers. This represent a doubling of on-net wireless sites in the last 12 months.

Carriers can choose flexible connectivity including 10G optical, dark fiber, or custom connectivity, with optical transport services now riding on Lightpath's state-of-the-art Ciena network. Additionally, Lightpath offers carriers geographically diverse routing options and unique POPs (points of presence) that enhance the reliability of network design.

"The Lightpath network aligns perfectly with carriers looking to deploy or densify their 5G networks. Lightpath offers carriers a unique combination of network density, customized connectivity options, reliability, and support," explained Phil Olivero, CTO of Lightpath. "We are willing investors and have partnered with each of the major wireless providers to extend our reach to deliver and meet their coverage requirements."

"5G is altering how current wireless applications are connected, and it opens the floodgates for a tremendous number of new types of connected devices. Only densely deployed fiber networks will be able to scale to the robust bandwidth levels that will be needed to support these applications," stated Chris Morley, Lightpath CEO. "Lightpath is uniquely positioned to support wireless carriers in our markets, which is why so many carriers are choosing us."

