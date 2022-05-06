Lightpath expands in NYC

Lightpath opened an office in Midtown Manhattan, located at 24 West 40th Street, to house sales and customer service staff to directly support continued growth and operations in New York City, including on-going network expansions.

Lightpath said it has accelerated its investment in the New York City market over the past year, doubling of the company's sales and service teams, upgrading its optical network.

"The greater New York City region is the largest enterprise communications market in the country, and Lightpath has the most expansive and densest all-fiber network here, among competitive fiber providers. We will continue to invest in and expand our infrastructure, as well as invest in our people, to support the seemingly limitless demand for connectivity across the region," stated Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath.

Lightpath offers a complete suite of all-fiber, customized connectivity solutions, including optical transport up to 800 Gbps, Internet access, Ethernet, dark fiber, private networks, voice, managed security solutions, and more.

www.lightpathfiber.com