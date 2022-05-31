Lattice Semiconductor intros ORAN stack

Lattice Semiconductor introduced an ORAN solution stack addressing data security, fronthaul synchronization, and low power hardware acceleration for secure, adaptable, Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) equipment.

The Lattice ORAN solution stack offers:

Zero trust security

Authentication with real-time encryption and decryption functions.

Ready-to-use software

RISC-V software included to configure security functions.

Tight synchronization for flexible fronthaul in future release

IEEE 1588 protocol targeted to maintain the strict timing and synchronization requirements between the Radio Unit (RU) and Distribution Unit (DU) to support New Radio (NR) protocols including enhanced Common Public Radio Interface (eCPRI).

Acceleration with low power and high reliability

Up to 70 percent lower power and up to 100 times more resistant to soft errors in the smallest form factor than competing FPGAs of a similar class.

“Bringing low power, scalable, and secure solutions into networks has been Lattice’s continued priority in fast growing Communications market,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice Semiconductor. “With its robust security features, the Lattice ORAN solution stack is a complete turnkey solution for 5G customers looking to secure data, accelerate network function, and achieve tight synchronization.”

