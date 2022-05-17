Keysight sees revenue growth in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G

Keysight Technologies, reported revenue of $1.35 billion for its second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022, upt 11 percent compared with $1.22 billion last year, or 12 percent on a core basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with businesses acquired or divested within the last twelve months. GAAP net income was $258 million, or $1.41 per share, compared with $186 million, or $0.99 per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Communications Solutions Group (CSG) revenue was $963 million in the second quarter, up 10 percent over last year, driven by continued investments in 5G R&D and O-RAN adoption, new communications technologies such as 400G, 800G and terabit R&D, and wireline applications, as well as signal monitoring, cyber, space and satellite solutions. CSG reported growth across all regions.

Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) revenue was $388 million in the second quarter, up 13 percent over last year, driven by next-generation automotive and energy technologies and semiconductor measurement solutions. EISG reported growth across all regions..







