Keysight sees revenue growth in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G

Keysight Technologies, reported revenue of $1.35 billion for its second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022, upt 11 percent compared with $1.22 billion last year, or 12 percent on a core basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with businesses acquired or divested within the last twelve months. GAAP net income was $258 million, or $1.41 per share, compared with $186 million, or $0.99 per share, in the second quarter of 2021.
Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG) revenue was $388 million in the second quarter, up 13 percent over last year, driven by next-generation automotive and energy technologies and semiconductor measurement solutions. EISG reported growth across all regions..https://s22.q4cdn.com/444849635/files/doc_financials/2022/q2/Q2'22-Results-Presentation-(Final.3).pdf