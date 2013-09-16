Juniper revamps Contrail SDN with cloud-native capabilities

Juniper has revamped its Contrail Networking with a Kubernetes-native architecture that provides an automated, high performance and scalable cloud-native networking solution.
Juniper Cloud-Native Contrail Networking (CN2) supports Kubernetes and OpenShift use cases.
CN2 integrates as a foundational piece of cluster infrastructure by employing the Kubernetes extension framework of custom resources.
Juniper has also extended Lens, the popular Kubernetes GUI, with a Contrail plug-in.
Unlike previous versions of Contrail, CN2 was built privately as closed source.
