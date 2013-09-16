Juniper revamps Contrail SDN with cloud-native capabilities

Juniper has revamped its Contrail Networking with a Kubernetes-native architecture that provides an automated, high performance and scalable cloud-native networking solution.

Juniper Cloud-Native Contrail Networking (CN2) supports Kubernetes and OpenShift use cases.

CN2 integrates as a foundational piece of cluster infrastructure by employing the Kubernetes extension framework of custom resources.

Juniper has also extended Lens, the popular Kubernetes GUI, with a Contrail plug-in.

Unlike previous versions of Contrail, CN2 was built privately as closed source.

https://blogs.juniper.net/en-us/service-provider-transformation/contrail-networking-now-with-cloud-native-capabilities

Juniper offers Contrail SD-WAN as a service #MPLSWC19, Juniper, SD-WAN Juniper Networks introduced a cloud-delivered version of its SD-WAN solution. Juniper’s new Contrail SD-WAN as a service manages and secures WAN infrastructure, as well as branch LAN and Wi-Fi networks typically deployed alongside it. Juniper said this new SD-WAN solution pairs the simplicity of a cloud-delivered model with Contrail’s central orchestration of network infrastructure, delivering automated networking, security, analytics and artificial... READ MORE

Juniper expands 5G portfolio with new routers, line cards, silicon #MWC19, 5G, Juniper Juniper Networks unveiled a major refresh to its metro, edge and core solutions to accelerate service providers’ 5G transformation. The rollout builds on Juniper's introduction last year of an MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform powered by a new generation of its custom ASICs promising extensive programmability and performance improvements for supporting resource-intensive applications like 5G and secure SD-WAN-based managed services. The company... READ MORE