Juniper adds Steve Fernandez to its Board

Juniper Networks appointed Steve Fernandez to its Board of Directors, effective May 11, 2022.

Fernandez served as the Global Chief Technology Officer of AIG since 2020. Prior to this role, he was the CTO of L’OrĂ©al in Paris, France and led the global transformation of the company, creating a modern digital workplace for employees and successfully developing a technical culture focused on agility, speed and professional results. Steve has also held several C-suite level positions at prior companies, including Conisus, LLC and The Coca-Cola Company, Bottling Investments Group.

“Steve joins our board at a pivotal time in Juniper’s transformation,” said Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks. “His expertise with leading enterprise IT transitions to the cloud will be key to continuing our mission to deliver experience-first networking to our customers and adds to the breadth of knowledge of our current board members.”