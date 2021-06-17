Intel unveils IPU roadmap with ASIC and FPGA designs

Intel unveiled its IPU roadmap extending through 2026, featuring new FPGA + Intel architecture platforms (code-named Hot Springs Canyon) and the Mount Morgan (MMG) ASIC, as well as next-generation 800GB products. The discussion also a look at Intel's open-source software foundation, including the infrastructure programmer development kit (IPDK), which builds upon SPDK, DPDK and P4.

In terms of the timeline, Intel's roadmap includes:

2022 : Mount Evans, the company's first ASIC IPU; and Oak Springs Canyon, Intel’s second-generation FPGA IPU shipping to Google and other service providers.

: Mount Evans, the company's first ASIC IPU; and Oak Springs Canyon, Intel’s second-generation FPGA IPU shipping to Google and other service providers. 2023/24 : introduction of 400 Gbps IPUs, code-named Mount Morgan and Hot Springs Canyon,

: introduction of 400 Gbps IPUs, code-named Mount Morgan and Hot Springs Canyon, 2025/26: introduction of 800 Gbps IPUs

Here are some details on the 200 Gbps and 400 Gbps IPUs:

Mount Evans -- the code name for Intel’s first ASIC IPU, architected and developed with Google Cloud

Hyperscale-ready, it offers high-performance network and storage virtualization offload while maintaining a high degree of control.

Provides a programmable packet processing engine enabling use cases like firewalls and virtual routing.

Implements a hardware accelerated NVM storage interface scaled up from Intel Optane technology to emulate NVMe devices.

Deploys advanced crypto and compression acceleration, leveraging high- performance Intel Quick Assist technology.

Can be programmed using commonly deployed, existing, software environments, including DPDK, SPDK; the pipeline can be configured utilizing P4 programming.

Shipping is expected to begin in 2022 to Google and other service providers; broad deployment is expected in 2023.

Oak Springs Canyon -- the code name for Intel’s 2nd generation FPGA-based IPU platform built with the Intel Xeon D and the Intel Agilex FPGA, the industry’s leading FPGA in power, efficiency, and performance.

Network virtualization function offload for workloads like open virtual switch (OVS) and storage functions like NVMe over fabric and RoCE v2

Standard yet customizable platform that enables customers to customize their data path and their solutions with FPGA and Intel Xeon-D with software like Intel Open FPGA Stack, a scalable, source-accessible software and hardware infrastructure

Programmable using commonly deployed existing software environments, including DPDK and SPDK, which have been optimized on x86.

A more secure, high speed 2x 100 gigabit Ethernet network interface with the hardened crypto block

VirtIO support in Hardware for Native Linux support

Mount Morgan -- a next-generation ASIC IPU expected in 2023/2024.

Hot Springs Canyon -- a next-generation FPGA-based IPU platform expected in 2023/2024.

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/newsroom/home.html