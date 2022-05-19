Intel to open data center R&D lab in Oregon

Intel plans to invest more than $700 million for a 200,000-square-foot, state-of-the art research and development mega lab focused on data center technologies and addressing areas such as heating, cooling and water usage. Construction on the lab will begin this year at the Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro, Oregon, with opening expected in late 2023. The lab will qualify, test and enable Intel’s portfolio of data center products including Intel® Xeon, Intel Optane, network interfaces and switch gear, Intel Agilex™ FPGAs, Xe architecture, Habana accelerators and future products under development.

Additionally, Intel introduced an open intellectual property (open IP) immersion liquid cooling solution and reference design. With the initial design proof of concept initiated in Taiwan, Intel aims to simplify and accelerate the implementation of immersion liquid cooling solutions throughout the ecosystem globally.

“Intel’s dedication to its global partnerships is evident with these announcements today. The future of the data center and data center design is based on innovative and sustainable technologies and practices, and I’m proud of the work we’re doing every day to help make a sustainable future a reality,” stated Sandra L. Rivera, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group.

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/newsroom/news/key-investments-advance-data-center-sustainability.html