India's Vodafone Idea (Vi) to deploy Nokia's optical transport

Vodafone Idea (Vi) will use Nokia's DWDM solution in the access layer to upgrade its network to 5G for meeting future service capacity and reliability needs.

Nokia said its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) will enable Vi to cost-effectively and sustainably enhance network capacity by minimising operational expenditure with reduced power consumption and carbon footprint. Nokia solution will support Vi to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and improve Return on Investment (ROI) while ensuring improved network capacity to meet the future demands.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea, said: “We are building the best-in-class digital networks to address the evolving market demands. As we prepare for 5G, we are focussed at forging partnerships with ecosystem players to bring superior quality network and services for consumers and enterprises. Collaborating with Nokia allows us to use the latest technology solutions to modernize our networks and provide the best possible quality to our subscribers.”

Prashant Ramesh Malkani, Head of Vodafone Idea CBT at Nokia, said: “Our field-proven 1830 PSS solution will allow Vodafone Idea, to address the growing capacity demand and provide best-in-class network experience to their subscribers while preparing the networks for the 5G era. ”

