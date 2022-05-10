II‐VI unveils optical access node-on-a-blade

II‐VI unveiled a node-on-a-blade platform featuring WSS technology, high-power pump lasers, and ultrahigh-resolution wavelength telemetry. It operates as a multi-degree reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) system for enterprise access networks.

II-VI’s node-on-a-blade benefits

More efficient to deploy: With the industry’s most compact WSS technology, the system saves cost by significantly reducing facility expenses.

More efficient to operate: The system seamlessly supports route-and-select nodes, which are highly desirable for their operational simplicity and flexible add-drop configurations.

More efficient to scale: With its ultrahigh-resolution embedded telemetry, the system can manage a high mix of wavelength services at different baud rates.

“Our broad portfolio of optical technologies for ROADM networks is the most complete, highly differentiated, and often the first on the market,” said Dr. Richard Smart, Senior Vice President, ROADM Business Unit. “This enables us to form close relationships with customers who are looking to deploy disruptive optical networking solutions.”

