IBM to deliver Software as-a-Service on AWS

IBM plans to offer a broad array of its software catalog as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on AWS.

The companies said their strategic agreement will provide clients with quick and easy access to IBM Software that spans automation, data and AI, security and sustainability capabilities. The solution is built on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), and runs cloud-native on AWS. The two companies are also committing to a broad range of joint investments to make it easier for clients to consume IBM Software on AWS, including integrated go-to-market activities across sales and marketing, channel incentives, developer enablement and training, and solution development for key verticals and industries such as Oil and Gas, Travel and Transportation, and others.

The IBM Software catalog as cloud-native services on AWS will include: IBM API Connect, IBM Db2, IBM Observability by Instana APM, IBM Maximo Application Suite, IBM Security ReaQta, IBM Security Trusteer, IBM Security Verify, and IBM Watson Orchestrate, with others to follow later this year.

"Our collaboration with IBM allows joint customers to accelerate their modernization to the cloud and consume IBM services in a cloud native manner on AWS," said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AWS. "Through our multiyear agreement, AWS will work with IBM to offer a broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS. In addition, we'll be working together on stronger joint marketing and co-selling programs for customers."

https://www.ibm.com/strategic-partnerships