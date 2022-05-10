GTT targets 400G upgrade of Global IP Network

GTT Communications confirmed plans to investin a 400G upgrade to its global Tier 1 IP network. Juniper Netwoks has been selected for the IP upgrade.

The phased rollout will begin with global metropolitan city locations in the initial phase, eventually spanning GTT’s core IP switching and routing fabric connecting more than 260 cities on six continents. The initial phase of deployment is expected to complete in the second half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The network augmentation to 400G will be implemented at multiple network layers that include the core IP backbone and metro extensions as well as customer service nodes where demand dictates.

“The scalability and performance advantages of GTT’s global Tier 1 IP network is a cornerstone to what makes GTT stand out from the other managed network service providers,” commented Don MacNeil, GTT COO. “This comprehensive network upgrade to 400G demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with the most advanced internet networking platform so that they can realize maximum business benefits from managed SD-WAN as well as the full array of enhanced internet services that GTT offers, and it is among a number of key initiatives on our transformation roadmap that leverage the latest AI and digital technologies.”

