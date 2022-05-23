GSMA: Mobile operators commit to greenhouse gas reductions

The number of mobile operators committed to rapid emissions cuts has increased by more than 50% over the last year, according to GSMA's new 2022 Mobile Net Zero Report.

GSMA finds 49 operators representing 62% of the industry by revenue have now committed to rapidly cutting emissions over the next decade. This represents an increase of 18 operators since 2020, despite the challenges of Covid-19. In addition, 50% of mobile network operators by revenue have now committed to net-zero targets by 2050 or earlier.

Despite double-digit growth in data traffic and the global expansion of 5G networks, the report shows that operators successfully limited increases in carbon emissions to 2% on average in 2021. Investment in more energy-efficient network equipment and lower-carbon energy sources helped industry players limit their carbon impact, even as networks grew significantly to meet consumer demand.

GSMA’s Director General Mats Granryd said, “We are proud that the mobile industry continues to align around the 1.5C decarbonization pathway, even in the face of double-digit growth in demand for mobile services. We have far more to do to achieve our net zero ambitions, but mobile will undeniably play an essential role in helping industries and individuals across the globe reduce their carbon impact. The connected solutions we underpin, such as remote working, IoT and automation, are key enablers in reducing travel, cutting emissions in other industries and transitioning to a lower carbon future. We also take our responsibilities seriously, with greater disclosure and strict targets to reduce our own emissions, as we show in our annual Mobile Net Zero report.”

https://www.gsma.com/betterfuture/resources/mobile-net-zero-state-of-the-industry-on-climate-action-2022-report