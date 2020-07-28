Google Cloud region opens in Madrid in partnership with Telefónica

Google opened a new cloud region in Madrid, Spain.

The new Madrid region (europe-southwest1) provides low-latency, highly available cloud services with high international security and data protection standards. The Madrid region is launching with three cloud zones to prevent service interruptions, and our standard set of products, including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL, and Cloud Identity.

The facility, which joins Google Cloud's network of 33 regions throughout the globe, was built partnership with Telefónica.

“We welcome the Cloud capabilities that the Google Cloud region is bringing to Spain. It is especially important for the alignment with the security levels that public sector organizations demand and as required in the National Security Scheme. They must take advantage of a cloud that is offered locally with the highest security guarantees. The collaboration with hyperscalers is key. It is also essential to continue advancing with best practices adoption, training, security configurations and supervision” Luis Jimenez, Subdirector del Centro Criptológico Nacional.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/new-google-cloud-region-in-madrid-spain-now-open