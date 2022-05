Google has acquired Raxium, a start-up based in Fremont, California developing single panel MicroLED display technologies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

On its website, Raxium claims to have developed the world’s highest performance ultra-high density

monolithic RGB ┬ÁLED displays measuring ~3.5 um per pixel, as compared with Super AMOLED displays at ~50 um per pixel.

https://www.raxium.com

https://blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/google-acquires-raxium/