GlobalFoundries announces research and collaboration program

GlobalFoundries is launching a new program that extends the development horizon of innovative, differentiated semiconductor technology and broadens the company's portfolio of feature-rich and enablement solutions.
"Fostering semiconductor innovation is critical to delivering a differentiated technology portfolio that will continue to fuel emerging markets," said Gregg Bartlett, senior vice president of Technology, Engineering and Quality, GF. "Our focus is on making sure we're always developing the latest technologies that provide meaningful differentiation for our customers, not just in the near-term, but far into the next decade. The launch of GF Labs accelerates our pursuit of the innovation it takes to develop and deliver powerful technological advances for our customers."