GlobalFoundries announces research and collaboration program

GlobalFoundries is launching a new program that extends the development horizon of innovative, differentiated semiconductor technology and broadens the company's portfolio of feature-rich and enablement solutions.

GF Labs will focus on advancing new technology and long-term roadmap differentiation that will enable GF customers to develop innovative products and accelerate their time-to-market. The program is offer an open framework of internal and external research and development initiatives that deliver a differentiated pipeline of market-driven process technology solutions for future data-centric, connected, intelligent and secure applications. GF Labs will harvest capabilities from a broad research platform including the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC) in Belgium, Fraunhofer in Germany, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in the U.S., and the Institute for Microelectronics in Singapore, along with a broad network of university partnerships.

"Fostering semiconductor innovation is critical to delivering a differentiated technology portfolio that will continue to fuel emerging markets," said Gregg Bartlett, senior vice president of Technology, Engineering and Quality, GF. "Our focus is on making sure we're always developing the latest technologies that provide meaningful differentiation for our customers, not just in the near-term, but far into the next decade. The launch of GF Labs accelerates our pursuit of the innovation it takes to develop and deliver powerful technological advances for our customers."



