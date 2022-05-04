GlobalConnect Carrier deploys Infinera’s ICE6 optical engine over 3rd party line system

GlobalConnect Carrier has deployed Infinera’s ICE6 technology across its live international long-haul network using GlobalConnect’s existing third-party line system.

Leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 optical engine technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, GlobalConnect achieved error-free transmission at 800G over 770 km on its international backbone between Stockholm and Malmö.

Infinera notes that GlobalConnect has also leveraged ICE6 over its Swedish national backbone network, which uses Infinera’s XTM Series metro and regional packet optical platform.

“GlobalConnect continues its rapid acceleration of digitizing Northern Europe and selecting technology vendors with innovative advancements to help us meet the needs of our customers,” said Martin Højriis Kristensen, Market Director at GlobalConnect Carrier. “This achievement with Infinera marks a key milestone for us as we continue to upgrade our network. With technologies like ICE6, Infinera will continue to play a key role in our network evolution.”

“Delivering open optical solutions is a foundation of Infinera’s innovative technology, and we are pleased to demonstrate this on GlobalConnect’s live international and national backbone networks,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 technology is deployed worldwide over a variety of existing line systems to provide network operators like GlobalConnect open, scalable, and flexible services to meet growing bandwidth demands regardless of the installed optical line system.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/globalconnect-carrier-delivers-high-speed-800g-transmission-with-infineras-ice6-technology