France's SNCF picks Kontron and Ribbon for optical upgrade

Kontron Transportation has been awarded the Transilien SNCF Voyageurs Optical Transport Network (OTN) project to upgrade SNCF's communications network. The project involves replacing obsolete WDM equipment in the Paris region with Ribbon's WDM, including OTN switching technology, part of its IP Wave portfolio.

The project includes:

A multi-tier core-aggregation-access OTN switching architecture, based on Ribbon's 9904X Metro OTN and 9901X Access OTN switches

A high availability network management system (NMS) with disaster recovery protection

Professional services support of Kontron deployments including training and skills transfer.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with our longtime partner Kontron Transportation to help one of the largest and most important transportation companies in Europe upgrade their communications network to the latest in WDM including OTN switching technology," said Sam Bucci, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Ribbon's IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "As an integral part of our IP Wave portfolio, our Optical solutions support some of the world's most vital critical infrastructure sectors including large railway operators like SNCF Voyageurs, helping them dramatically improve their network performance, capacity and reliability."

"This is a significant milestone on the way to switching from conventional transmission to optical technology on mission-critical networks," said Richard Bussienne VP Mission Critical Networks Kontron Transportation Western Europe. "We are proud, that SNCF Voyageurs selected Kontron Transportation and our partner Ribbon for this important project."







