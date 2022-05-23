First systems powered by NVIDIA's Grace and Grace Hopper Superchips

Leading Taiwanese computer makers are introducing the firstsystems powered by the NVIDIA's new Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip.

Dozens of server models from ASUS, Foxconn Industrial Internet, GIGABYTE, QCT, Supermicro and Wiwynn are expected starting in the first half of 2023. The Grace-powered systems will join x86 and other Arm-based servers to offer customers a broad range of choice for achieving high performance and efficiency in their data centers.

The coming servers are based on four new system designs featuring the Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip, which NVIDIA announced at its two most recent GTC conferences.

“A new type of data center is emerging — AI factories that process and refine mountains of data to produce intelligence — and NVIDIA is working closely with our Taiwan partners to build the systems that enable this transformation,” said Ian Buck, vice president of Hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA. “These new systems from our partners, powered by our Grace Superchips, will bring the power of accelerated computing to new markets and industries globally.”

The Grace CPU Superchip features two CPU chips, connected coherently through an NVIDIA NVLink-C2C interconnect, with up to 144 high-performance Arm V9 cores with scalable vector extensions and a 1 terabyte-per-second memory subsystem. The design provides the highest performance and twice the memory bandwidth and energy efficiency of today’s leading server processors to address the most demanding HPC, data analytics, digital twin, cloud gaming and hyperscale computing applications.

The Grace Hopper Superchip pairs an NVIDIA Hopper GPU with a Grace CPU over NVLink-C2C in an integrated module designed to address HPC and giant-scale AI applications. Using the NVLink-C2C interconnect, the Grace CPU transfers data to the Hopper GPU 15x faster than traditional CPUs.

The Grace CPU Superchip and Grace Hopper Superchip server design portfolio includes systems available in single baseboards with one-, two- and four-way configurations available across four workload-specific designs that can be customized by server manufacturers according to customer needs: