Federated Wireless attracts additional $14M in Series D

Federated Wireless, which offers a Spectrum Access System (SAS) for managing shared spectrum, closed on an additional $14 million in Series D funding bringing the total raised in the round to $72 million.

This brings total funding raised by Federated Wireless to $213 million.

“Private wireless is one of the most transformative enterprise technologies to emerge since the cloud,” stated Federated Wireless CFO Loren Buck. “We continue to invest aggressively to support explosive demand, maintain our industry leadership, and deliver on the promise of 5G private wireless for our clients.”

Federated Wireless counts more than 350 customers and over 85,000 connected devices across the United States and territories. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 40 device manufacturers and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration to advance development and proliferation of CBRS services.

