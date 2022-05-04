Fastly searches for a new CEO

Fastly's Board of Directors has initiated a search to identify the next CEO to replace Joshua Bixby, who will step down as CEO and from the Fastly Board of Directors once the transition is complete.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished during my time at Fastly. We’ve expanded our platform to capture current and future growth and built a world-class leadership team that can confidently take us into the future,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly.

Under Bixby’s leadership, Fastly’s revenue increased at a 33% CAGR from 2019 to 2021, with total customer count growing at a 27% CAGR and enterprise customer count at a 24% CAGR. Fastly has expanded its presence from 26 countries and 55 markets in Q1 2020 to 34 countries and 75 markets in Q1 2022.

Bixby has served as CEO since February 2020 and prior to that held the role of President from May 2017 to February 2020. He has been on the executive leadership team at Fastly since December 2015 and previously served in a part-time advisory role beginning in 2013. During his tenure as Fastly’s CEO, Bixby oversaw the successful acquisition of Signal Sciences and the launch of Fastly’s new Next-Gen WAF. He also recruited seasoned senior leadership team members including Fastly’s current CFO, CRO, CMO and CPO.