Evoque plans 100MW data center campus in Nashville

Evoque announced a joint venture with Archer Datacenters to bring to market over 100MW of power capacity and over 500,000 square feet of data center space in Gallatin, Tennessee -- about 35 miles from downtown Nashville.

Evoque has earmarked $200mm to accelerate the expansion of the site, which includes a commitment to building a 100% renewable energy solution.

The original 28.5 acre campus is anchored by an 82,000 square foot data center shell, with over 40MW of available power today from Gallatin Department of Electricity’s adjacent substation. The initial project anticipates a 4-phased development, scalable on the existing site as well as an adjacent 32.8 acre parcel. The long-term expandability of 100+MW is possible in concert with the continuously updated transmission capacity of GDE and Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”).

“The opportunity to expand into the Nashville market and to serve hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and large enterprises is exciting,” shares Evoque Chief Executive Officer Andy Stewart. “Archer, and their Founder Jordan Milman had great vision that has since been validated by Meta’s new data center, which is adjacent to our location. Evoque looks forward to maximizing the potential of this opportunity and to deliver more best-in-breed digital infrastructure solutions to more enterprises.”

https://www.evoquedcs.com