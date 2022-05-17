Eridan lands $46 million for direct polar transmitter in gallium nitride and silicon

Eridan, a start-up based in Mountain View, California, raised $46 million in financing for its MIRACLE RF Front End Module.

Eridan has built a direct polar transmitter in gallium nitride and silicon, which promises:

10x less input power to provide the same coverage

60-100x reduction in power consumption in sparsely-populated areas, due to improved spatial efficiency

Equipment that’s smaller, lighter, and less expensive to install, and doesn’t require specialized power sources or heavy heat sinks

The funding was led by Capricorn’s Technology Impact Fund and Monta Vista Capital with additional participation from Social Capital, Diamond Edge Ventures and Pilot Grove Management.

The company anticipates initial stages of deployment in late 2023 in small cells and Massive MIMO systems for urban and suburban locations.

"Accessible, efficient and reliable wireless connectivity is critical to our future economic, environment and social well being. Achieving that reality, however, is impossible without a major technology breakthrough to reduce the spectrum and power needed. That’s how Eridan will provide improved and expanded connectivity for everyone, everywhere, using a fraction of the power," stated Doug Kirkpatrick, Eridan CEO and Co-founder.

https://eridan.io