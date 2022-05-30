Ericsson expands 5G R&D centre in Ireland

Ericsson plans to hire 250 people at its Irish Research and Development Centre in Athlone to support the company’s ongoing development of innovative cloud-native products that orchestrate, automate and power its global 5G portfolio.

The new positions, which will be added over the next three years, will be for cloud native engineers with competences including Kubernetes, Docker, Helm, HCP, together with core programming languages such as Java, C++, JavaScript, Python and Golang. This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

One of Ireland’s largest employers within software development, Ericsson has had a Research and Development (R&D) presence in Athlone since 1979. The Athlone facility, which is the global R&D headquarters of Ericsson Digital Services OSS (Operations Support Systems), currently employs 1200 people developing its OSS and Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) portfolio. Ericsson employs an additional 200 at its Dublin base.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said: “This is really great news. Ericsson is expanding further, adding 250 new jobs to the 1400 the company already employs here. These new jobs are in new areas in cloud-native technologies, providing some really exciting opportunities for the Midlands. It truly is a vote of confidence in Athlone and Ireland as a whole that such an internationally renowned company has chosen to make this investment. Thank you to Ericsson for their continuing commitment to our country and the Irish-based team who I know were crucial in the decision to bring this investment to Ireland.”

Denis Dullea, Head of Research and Development at Ericsson Athlone said: “This announcement underscores our global reputation as a world-class R&D software development centre. Our team here already play a critical role in the development of Ericsson products, services and solutions that enable Ericsson to deliver limitless connectivity that makes the unimaginable possible. We are hiring an additional 250 software developers, engineers and architects with cloud native skills to enhance our capability to deliver the benefits of cloud native technologies to our global customer base via our RAN, Management, Automation and Orchestration offerings.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/3/2022/ericsson-to-hire-250-at-its-rd-campus-in-athlone-to-support-5g-growth-and-continued-investment-in-cloud-technologies