Ericsson and Intel open Tech Hub in Silicon Valley

Ericsson and Intel are opening a tech hub in Silicon Valley to focus on the benefits that Ericsson Cloud RAN and Intel technology can bring to improving energy efficiency and network performance, reducing time to market, and monetizing new business opportunities such as enterprise applications.
Called Ericsson-Intel Tech Hub, the center is based in Ericsson’s D-15 facility in Santa Clara and is already operational. The current focus includes activities in power management and performance planned this year as well as joint work on Cloud RAN containerized network function (CNF) applications on upcoming generations of processing platforms.
Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “Cloud RAN technologies and virtualization have enormous potential to impact networks of the future. Through the Tech Hub, we will accelerate Cloud RAN technology in areas like energy efficiency and performance, while reducing time to market.”
Dan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Network Platforms Group at Intel, says: “The transformation to fully virtualized, cloud-native-based networks brings tremendous innovation and agility, and is now extending to the RAN. The Tech Hub will provide a venue for Ericsson and Intel to extend our collaboration and showcase how a virtualized RAN can deliver greater levels of automation, agility and sustainability.”
https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2022/5/ericsson-and-intel-launch-global-cloud-ran-tech-hub