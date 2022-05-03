Equinix completes acquisition of Data Centers from Intel Chile

Equinix completed its previously announced acquisition of four data centers in Chile from Empresa Nacional De Telecomunicaciones S.A. (Entel) in Chile.

Equinix also announced it has signed an agreement to acquire one additional data center in Peru, also from Entel, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. The enterprise value for the five data centers is approximately US$735 million at current exchange rates in effect on the dates of signing.

The four data centers in the Santiago metro include:

The Ciudad de los Valles location, which features two data centers with approximately 170,000 gross square feet combined, and is the largest multitenant data center site in Santiago, with ample expansion opportunities.

The downtown Santiago site, which features approximately 46,000 gross square feet. It is a network-dense facility adjacent to the Entel Tower, a key internet exchange facility in the market that is close to the city government center.

The approximately 31,000 gross square foot facility in Longovilo, which is strategically located away from the city center to meet the backup and disaster recovery needs of customers, including financial institutions.

The data center in Peru is approximately 16,000 gross square feet and is a well-established site located in Lima.

Approximately 100 Entel employees and contractors are expected to become Equinix employees or contractors under the terms of the agreement.

https://www.equinix.com/newsroom/press-releases/2022/05/equinix-expands-in-latin-america-completes-acquisition-of-four-data-centers-in-chile