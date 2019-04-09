DISH Wireless picks Samsung for 5G Open RAN rollout

DISH Network has selected Samsung Networks for the deployment of 5G O-RAN-compliant virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions and radio units in markets across the U.S. Financial terms of the multi-year contract were not disclosed.
Specifically, Samsung Networks will supply its 5G and RAN solutions, vRAN software and a variety of O-RAN compliant radio units, including Massive MIMO radios.
Samsung’s vRAN can operate on any commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) server, while still delivering performance on par with traditional hardware-based equipment. With its cloud-native architecture, DISH Wireless’ Open RAN deployment is based on open interfaces, allowing for multi-vendor interoperability and various deployment scenarios. The Samsung radios will also support all of DISH’s Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) and Time Division Duplex (TDD) spectrum bands (including n71, n29, n66, n70, n48 and n77).
In addition, DISH and Samsung’s collaboration will extend to retail 5G devices.
“Samsung’s 5G solutions will play an integral role in our network expansion, giving us the flexibility to deploy our cloud-native network with software-based solutions that support advanced services and operational scalability,” said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer, DISH Wireless. “We look forward to working with Samsung, whose industry leadership in vRAN and O-RAN innovation will help support our vision of delivering open, interoperable cloud-based 5G services to consumers and enterprises across the U.S.”
“Samsung is excited to join this 5G journey with DISH, a pioneer in bringing new experiences to households and businesses around the country, leveraging openness and virtualization that sit at the heart of network evolution,” said Mark Louison, executive vice president and head of the Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America. “Our advanced 5G vRAN and radio solutions bring telco-grade quality and cloud-based agility together, building on these benefits to enable more customers to experience the full value of commercial 5G Open RAN.”
https://www.samsung.com/global/business/networks/insights/press-release/0502-dish-wireless-selects-samsung-electronics-for-5g-open-radio-access-network-rollout/
KT activated Korea’s first commercial 5G SA network in collaboration with Samsung.For this commercial launch, Samsung provided KT its end-to-end 5G network solutions from Radio Access Network (RAN) to Core. KT facilitated a smooth transition to 5G SA by using Samsung’s 5G RAN and Core, which can support 5G SA and NSA simultaneously. “Samsung is proud to play a leading role in placing Korea at the forefront of network technology innovation,”...
NTT DOCOMO has selected Samsung Electronics as a 5G network solution provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.Samsung's range of solutions will include O-RAN-compliant solutions.“As a leading mobile operator, our goal is to provide our customers the best possible services for creating innovative, fun and exciting experiences and finding solutions to social issues,” said Sadayuki Abeta, General Manager of the Radio Access Network Development Department...
Monday, September 07, 2020
Samsung Electronics America has won a contract valued at approximately US$6.6 billion (7.9 trillion won) to supply network infrastructure to Verizon. The announcement was made in a financial disclosure posted by Samsung in Korea. The contract runs through 2025. The contract is likely the largest 5G infrastructure deal to date for Samsung and likely comes as a loss to one of Verizon's European suppliers. http://dart.fss.or.kr/dsaf001/main.do?rcpNo=20200907800091 Samsung...
Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Equipment from Samsung Electronics Co. represents the largest share the recent 5G network rollouts from all three mobile operates in Korea. Korean operators have been transmitting 5G signals in Seoul and metropolitan areas since December 1, 2018 using 5G base station radios and 5G core solutions from Samsung’s Networks Business unit. Specifically, Samsung has supplied 5G core solutions and more than 53,000 5G radio base stations to Korea’s three...
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Samsung Electronics and Marvell have jointly developed a new System-on-a-Chip (SoC) to power Samsung’s Massive MIMO and other advanced radios.The new SoC supports 5G and 4G networks simultaneously, and it can also save up to 70 percent in chipset power consumption compared to previous solutions.“We are excited to extend our collaboration with Marvell to unveil a new SoC that will combine both companies’ strengths in innovation to advance 5G...