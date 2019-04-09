DISH Wireless picks Samsung for 5G Open RAN rollout

DISH Network has selected Samsung Networks for the deployment of 5G O-RAN-compliant virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions and radio units in markets across the U.S. Financial terms of the multi-year contract were not disclosed.

Specifically, Samsung Networks will supply its 5G and RAN solutions, vRAN software and a variety of O-RAN compliant radio units, including Massive MIMO radios.

Samsung’s vRAN can operate on any commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) server, while still delivering performance on par with traditional hardware-based equipment. With its cloud-native architecture, DISH Wireless’ Open RAN deployment is based on open interfaces, allowing for multi-vendor interoperability and various deployment scenarios. The Samsung radios will also support all of DISH’s Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) and Time Division Duplex (TDD) spectrum bands (including n71, n29, n66, n70, n48 and n77).





In addition, DISH and Samsung’s collaboration will extend to retail 5G devices.

“Samsung’s 5G solutions will play an integral role in our network expansion, giving us the flexibility to deploy our cloud-native network with software-based solutions that support advanced services and operational scalability,” said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer, DISH Wireless. “We look forward to working with Samsung, whose industry leadership in vRAN and O-RAN innovation will help support our vision of delivering open, interoperable cloud-based 5G services to consumers and enterprises across the U.S.”

“Samsung is excited to join this 5G journey with DISH, a pioneer in bringing new experiences to households and businesses around the country, leveraging openness and virtualization that sit at the heart of network evolution,” said Mark Louison, executive vice president and head of the Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America. “Our advanced 5G vRAN and radio solutions bring telco-grade quality and cloud-based agility together, building on these benefits to enable more customers to experience the full value of commercial 5G Open RAN.”

https://www.samsung.com/global/business/networks/insights/press-release/0502-dish-wireless-selects-samsung-electronics-for-5g-open-radio-access-network-rollout/