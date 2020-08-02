DISH Wireless picks Ceragon for 5G transport

DISH Wireless has selected Ceragon Networks to provide its IP-50C microwave and IP-50E millimeter wave transport solutions.

DISH will leverage Ceragon’s transport, maintenance and support solutions to ensure the smooth roll-out of its network in select locations across the U.S.

Doran Arazi, Ceragon Networks CEO commented, “Ceragon is thrilled to have been selected by DISH to provide 5G wireless transport solutions. As the industry disruptor, DISH is strategically adopting cutting-edge network architectures and technologies, and Ceragon’s groundbreaking wireless transport offering is fully aligned with DISH’s requirements. With solutions that power some of the most advanced 5G networks worldwide and address the unique transport challenges 5G networks present, Ceragon is well-positioned and committed to helping DISH deliver on its vision.”

Separately, Ceragon posted Q1 2022 revenues of $70.3 million,up 2.9% from $68.3 million in Q1 2021 and down 9.6% from $77.8 million in Q4 2021. There was an operating loss of $(1.3) million on a GAAP basis, or $(0.6) million on a non-GAAP basis.

The company said revenues were generally in line with the effect of the challenges experienced in each geographic region, which involved delay in delivering some of products on time due to component shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Revenue Breakouts by Geography for Q1:

India - 22%

Europe - 17%

North America - 19%

Latin America - 20%

APAC - 14%

Africa - 8%

